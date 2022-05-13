MASON — The Town of Mason recently placed a sign at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park in recognition of Northbend Church of Mason.

The church donated and erected a new playground equipment complex at the park. The playground is now the largest ever located there, and includes four slides, two towers, numerous swings, and other activities.

The sign, unveiled by Mason Mayor Kristopher Clark, reads, “The playground equipment was generously donated by Northbend Church.” Also on hand for the unveiling was Northbend Pastor Jason Simpkins.

“To me, it is important to recognize individuals and organizations that step up and are committed to improving their community,” said Mayor Clark. “Northbend Church has been a wonderful community partner to not only Mason, but the entire Bend Area.”

He continued, “I, along with the town council, felt it was important to recognize them for their generous donation of the new playground equipment, and this sign is a small token of appreciation for their efforts to continue the movement in Mason.”

The park is greatly used for gatherings such as parties and reunions, along with town events including the summer music series, Harvest Festival, Fourth of July celebration, Easter egg hunt, and more. The park includes a pleasure boat launching facility, picnic shelters, stage, and restroom facilities.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

