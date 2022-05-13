MASON — Bands have been announced for the Town of Mason’s inaugural summer “Music in the Park” series.

The series will begin May 21 at 7 p.m. at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park on Front Street. Subsequent dates will include June 18, July 16, August 20, and September 17, all beginning at 7 p.m. While the town has hosted bands in the park in previous years, this will be the first of an ongoing monthly series.

The first band to be featured in May is Keith McGrath’s Big Gas Band. Made up of members Keith McGrath, Danny Turner, and Don Mays, the group combines multiple genres of music.

Mainly a classic rock band, members have a diverse song list that includes blues, new and oldies country, pop and rock, modern rock, and 80’s hair band songs, according to the band’s bio. They tailor their song list to the audience, and encourage requests.

“You can count on plenty of shenanigans and interaction with the crowd, along with ‘prizes’ sure to get the audience jumping and in the mood to party,” McGrath said.

Other bands scheduled to perform include 5Forty2 on June 18; Southern Draw Band on July 16; The Stringbenders on August 20; and the Sour Mash String Band on September 17.

The public is invited to bring their lawn chairs and enjoy the free concerts. Food trucks will be available each evening for the purchase of concessions.

