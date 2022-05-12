4-H members help to clean cemetery

BEND AREA — Sometimes it takes a joint effort to care for land dedicated to those who have gone on before us, and that is exactly what is happening near Mason.

Members of the Sugar Maples 4-H Club recently helped clean a local cemetery prior to the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. The group cleared twigs and brush prior to the first mowing as a community service project, according to Leader Sally Smith.

The Thomas Roush family has taken on mowing the Odd Fellows Memorial Cemetery near Mason since 2013. The family mows, trims weeds, and gets the area looking nice prior to families visiting their loved ones gravesites during the holiday weekend. Among those helping are Roush’s father, Vernon, who is 90 years old, and his wife, Patty.

The 4-H members have volunteered each year to clean the area prior to the initial mowing. The Roush family mows the area a few times each summer, with each time taking around four hours to complete.

The family does accept donations to assist in purchasing gas and maintaining the equipment. Donations can be dropped off at the home of Vernon and Patty Roush on Fifth Street in Mason, which is located at the base of the hill leading to the cemetery. They can also be mailed to Thomas Roush, 560 Gibbstown Road, Letart, WV 25253.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Members of the Sugar Maples 4-H Club recently joined to help clean a cemetery in Mason for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/05/web1_cemetery-clean-up-1.jpg Members of the Sugar Maples 4-H Club recently joined to help clean a cemetery in Mason for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. Courtesy photos Thomas Roush, whose family has cleaned the Odd Fellows Memorial Cemetery near Mason since 2013, is pictured above. The family volunteers to mow and trim the cemetery a few times each summer. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/05/web1_cemetery-clean-up-2.jpg Thomas Roush, whose family has cleaned the Odd Fellows Memorial Cemetery near Mason since 2013, is pictured above. The family volunteers to mow and trim the cemetery a few times each summer. Courtesy photos

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]