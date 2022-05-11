Mason Co. unofficial Primary Election results

MASON COUNTY — Unofficial results from the 2022 Primary Election were released on Tuesday night by the Mason County Clerk, Diana Cromley.

Total ballots cast in the election (as of Tuesday night) were 2,849.

Unofficial results of the 2022 Primary Election:

County races:

Board of Education — Ashley Cossin (District 2) 2,111; Jared Billings (District 4) 2,003; Brian Scott (District 4) 1,065; Jason P. Simpkins (District 1) 1,419; Dale Shobe (District 2) 1,780; Jason Giley (write-in) (District 3) 179;

District Conservation Supervisor — Charles T. Lipscomb;

Republican

Commissioner — Sam Nibert (R) 2,090;

Circuit Clerk — Elizabeth Jones (R) 2,045;

Republican Executive Committee: Sarah Stover (Committee 1) 205; Ray Varian (Committee 1) 209; Matthew Roush (Committee 2) 213; Jessica D. Bryant (Committee 3) 314; Rose Sayre (Committee 4) 274; R. Michael Shaw Jr. (Committee 4) 277; Candace Miller (Committee 5) 350; Jacob G. Hill (Committee 5) 334; Johnnie Wamsley II (Committee 6) 211; Amber Tatterson (Committee 6) 239; Jim Butler (Committee 7) 218; Anna Butler (Committee 7) 215.

Democrat

Commissioner — Marketta Crum (D) 909;

County Clerk — Diana Cromley (D) 1,101;

Democrat Executive Committee — Michael Scott Brewer (Committee 2) 147; Shirley Livingston (Committee 3) 139; Floyd Sayre (Committee 4) 151; Sarah Jeffers (Committee 4) 147; Bonnie Fruth (Committee 5) 187; Tom McNeely (Committee 6) 155; Jerrie Howard (Committee 6) 145.

Federal races:

Republican

U.S House of Representatives, 1st Congressional Dist. — Carol Miller 1,708; Kent Stevens 266; Scott Fuller 236; Zane Lawhorn 50; and James E. Houser 34.

Democrat

U.S House of Representatives, 1st Congressional Dist. — Mr. Lacy Watson 925.

State races:

Republican

State Senator, 4th Senatorial District — Eric J. Tarr 1,744;

House of Delegates, 17th Dist. —Jonathan A. Pinson 644; Morgan Hurlow 118; and Robert A. Marchal 58;

House of Delegates, 18th Dist. — Jim Butler 873; Johnnie Wamsley 684;

State Executive Committee-Female, 4th Dist. — Anna Maria Butler 1,725; Natasha J. Lemley 652; Shirley Searls 392; Jennifer Miller-Kave 286; Cindy Farley 191; B. Jill Turner 167; and Linda Hartling 116;

State Executive Committee-Male, 4th Dist. — Jim Butler 1,324; Johnnie Wamsley II 1,313; Jacob G. Hill 845; Eric J. Tarr 343; Daniel Linville 71; Ronald Stone 49; Ashby Kave 42; Caleb A. Turner 40; Steve Connolly 39; Paul Hartling 23; and Jarred Cannon 21;

Democrat

State Executive Committee-Female, 4th Dist. — Bonnie J. Fruth 971; Sharon Pickens 465; Theresa “Tess” Jackson 186; Linda “Suzanne” Hornsby 170; and Karen Coria 139;

State Executive Committee-Male, 4th Dist. — Floyd R. Sayre 1,033; Jason “Biglift” Barr 340; Ben Barkey 251; and Billy Wayne Bailey 174.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

