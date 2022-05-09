VFW hosts dinner, awards

MASON — Members of the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason, along with invited guests, joined Sunday for the annual Loyalty Day dinner and awards ceremony.

Guest speaker for the event was Corrina Boggess of Winfield. Boggess holds the position of State Senior Vice Commander and will be moving to the Commander position on July 1.

She spoke on the history of Loyalty Day, which has been observed on May 1 since 1921. It originally began as “Americanization Day.” She expressed the importance the veteran has on American history, and quoted the late former President John F. Kennedy, who said, “Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.” Boggess said these words are more relevant today than ever.

Post Commander Ronie Wheeler and Quartermaster and Emcee Bob Caruthers presented awards to several in attendance.

Clifford “Andy” Varian of the Mason County Sheriff’s Department was awarded the post’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. Varian went on to also win the award for both the region and the state.

New Haven Elementary School Sixth Grader Elijah Northup was chosen as the post’s “Patriot’s Pen” essay contest winner. He also went on to win the regional contest, as well as placing third in the state. He is the son of Nick and Kira Northup.

Chosen as the post Firefighter of the Year was Jeremy Bryant. He is the chief of the Point Pleasant Fire Department.

Also winning awards, but unable to attend the dinner, were Heather Lloyd, High School Teacher of the Year; Ammie Jordan, Elementary Teacher of the Year; and Ethel Jordan, EMS Employee of the Year.

Post Auxiliary President Jamie Crum presented Jeanette Radford with a gift for her loyal service to the organization, and new officers were introduced for both the V.F.W. and the auxiliary.

