Mason Council recognizes Barnitz

MASON — Mason Mayor Kristopher Clark proclaimed Tuesday, May 10, 2022 as “Bob Barnitz Day” in the town when the council had its most recent meeting.

Present, in addition to Clark, were Recorder Mindy Kearns, and council members, Sarah Stover, Bob Reed, and Steve Ohlinger. Absent were Jill Nelson and Barry Taylor.

Barnitz will turn 90 on May 10, and is the patriarch of the family that owns Bob’s Market and Greenhouses, Inc. One of the oldest family-owned businesses in Mason, Bob’s Market is also the largest employer in town, with over 200 employees.

The mayor presented Barnitz with the framed proclamation. Barnitz was accompanied by sons, Bobby, Rick, Scott, and John. Son, Jeff was unable to attend due to taking plants to Pittsburgh. Bob Barnitz gave a short synopsis of the business through the years, and how it got its start in 1970.

Also during the meeting, the council agreed to purchase property on Horton Street that adjoins the town-owned senior citizens center and basketball court. Plans are to raze the building on the property for a future recreational site.

In other action, the council:

Approved building permits for Austin Cole to replace siding, Homer Newell for a wooden fence, and Donald Aspery for a metal garage;

Heard concerns from residents Marjorie Rhodes, Kathy VanMeter, Larry Daniel, and Tara Shilt;

Discussed the recent Mason Main Street event and possible improvements for next year;

Approved for the mayor to sign a West Virginia First Memorandum of Understanding from the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office;

Discussed holding a community clean-up day on May 21 at the senior citizen center; and,

Heard from Police Chief Colton McKinney that residents should call 9-1-1 to report any issues or concerns to the police, rather than calling individual officers, the mayor or council members, or posting to social media.

The next regular meeting will be held May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Mason Mayor Kristopher Clark, left, proclaimed May 10, 2022 as “Bob Barnitz Day” in the town during a recent council meeting. Barnitz, also pictured in front, was given a framed copy of the proclamation. Shown in the back row are Bob’s sons, from left, Bobby, Rick, John, and Scott. Son, Jeff was unable to attend. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/05/web1_Bob-Barnitz.jpg Mason Mayor Kristopher Clark, left, proclaimed May 10, 2022 as “Bob Barnitz Day” in the town during a recent council meeting. Barnitz, also pictured in front, was given a framed copy of the proclamation. Shown in the back row are Bob’s sons, from left, Bobby, Rick, John, and Scott. Son, Jeff was unable to attend. Courtesy photo