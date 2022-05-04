Students participate in ‘Make It Shine’ project

NEW HAVEN — Several students from the fourth grade class at New Haven Elementary School recently joined to take part in a “West Virginia Make It Shine” project.

The Make It Shine program is under the auspices of the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, and aims at making West Virginia the cleanest state in the nation. Each year, groups of volunteers, businesses, community organizations, and local governments are among those working to achieve the goal.

The fourth graders met at the New Haven Roadside Park, where they cleaned up trash and planted two rhododendron bushes. A longtime project of the fourth grade classes through the years, the students also placed mulch around the bushes that had been planted in the past.

Several adults were also on hand assisting the children.

The Make It Shine program is involved in several events each year, including the West Virginia Make It Shine Statewide Cleanup in April; West Virginia Make It Shine Earth Day Celebration; Ohio River Sweep cleanup in June; Great Kanawha River Cleanup; and various Make It Shine awards.

For more information on the program, contact the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, REAP – Make It Shine Program at 304-926-0499 or email [email protected]

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

