‘Community fun day’ planned for Saturday

POINT PLEASANT — A day of fun for the entire family will be held Saturday in Point Pleasant, hosted by the Point Pleasant Fire Department.

Set for noon to 4 p.m. on the Point Pleasant High School lot, the day will feature a car show, parade of cars, live music, concessions, and free bounce houses for the kids.

According to Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant, the fire department previously held community fun days at the end of Fire Prevention Week in October, but due to the COVID pandemic, was unable to have the event in recent years. He said firefighters are just ready to do something fun, especially for the kids, for free.

“This is the first time we have added a car show,” said Bryant.

Those wanting to participate in the car show should have their vehicle parked by 12:30 p.m. Judging will begin at 1:30 p.m., with awards at 3 p.m. A car parade will follow the awards.

The cost per car is a $10 donation. There will be plaques for the Top 10 vehicles, an Overall Winner, and a Peoples Choice Award.

Live music will be provided by Stephen Sanders. In addition, there will be door prizes, a 50/50 drawing, and the fire trucks will be on display.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]