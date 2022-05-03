New Haven discusses pool

NEW HAVEN — Preparations for opening the municipal swimming pool at the end of the month were discussed when members of the New Haven Town Council held their most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Phil Serevicz, Recorder Becky Benson, and council members Steve Carpenter and Roy Dale Grimm. Absent were Colton McKinney, Jessica Rickard, and Stephen Ohlinger, Jr.

The council agreed to allow employee Teresa Gibbs to take the pool operation certification test at a cost of $350. The certification is good for five years. It was also agreed to increase the pool rental price from $35 per hour with a two-hour minimum, to $60 an hour with a two-hour minimum.

Improvements to the community center that adjoins the pool will also be made. The council approved the purchase of three commercial toilets at a cost of $300 each. Carpenter reported doors for the center have been ordered, and it was discussed to paint the interior and replace some floor tile.

Cathy Zerkle and Amy Roush, members of the pool committee, attended the meeting. Zerkle presented the committee’s recommendations for lifeguards, as well as a list of rules for them. Roush requested the age of unaccompanied children allowed at the pool be dropped from 10 years to six years. No action was taken.

Zerkle said donations for the pool to continue allowing free admission are still being accepted. Checks should be made out to the Town of New Haven, with “for swimming pool” written in the memo space.

Also during the meeting, Police Officer David Kitchen, who was hired April 19, was sworn into office by Benson. Since Kitchen was a previous officer in Ohio, he will only be required to attend three weeks of in-service training for his West Virginia certification. He will be paid $15 per hour. Nikita Lawson was hired as a water/sewer clerk at a rate of $12.50 an hour.

In other action, the council:

Approved a building permit for Vicki Clark for a roof;

Approved business licenses for Jeff Staats, contractor, and James Crump, Picnic’s BBQ food truck;

Announced Buzzy Duncan received his wastewater certification and will relieve the present contracted operator;

Agreed to purchase a gear box for the wastewater plant, and four new weir bars that are causing brushes to wear out;

Agreed to paint a curb on Mill Street prohibiting people from blocking a resident’s driveway;

Approved moving the water/sewer reading service wands and equipment to the wastewater plant; and,

Accepted the resignation of Josh Carpenter, wastewater operator-in-training.

New Haven Police Officer David Kitchen, left, is pictured as he takes the oath of office during a recent town council meeting. Also shown is Recorder Becky Benson as she administers the oath. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/05/web1_new-haven-police.jpg New Haven Police Officer David Kitchen, left, is pictured as he takes the oath of office during a recent town council meeting. Also shown is Recorder Becky Benson as she administers the oath. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

