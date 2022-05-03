Community yard sales set for Saturday

MASON COUNTY — Saturday will be a bargain hunter’s paradise as the municipalities of Point Pleasant, Mason, and New Haven all host a community yard sale day.

The 14th Annual Point Pleasant Citywide Yard Sale will be held, and people with a Point Pleasant street address can register up to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Registration can be done on the original City of Point Pleasant Facebook page or by email at [email protected] A map of addresses having sales will be posted on Facebook after midnight Friday. There will be no printed maps this year.

Yard sale fees are being waived in Point Pleasant for Friday through Sunday, even though the event is only Saturday. Those having sales will determine their own times.

In Mason, it will be the first year for an organized yard sale day.

The Mason Community Block Sale has a time listed of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those interested in participating are asked to fill out a yard sale permit. There is no charge, but those filling out the form will have their addresses posted on the Town of Mason Facebook page so shoppers can have a list.

Permit forms are available at town hall. They can also be printed from the town website under “forms” at townofmason.com. Permits can be turned in at town hall or placed in the drop box on the front of the building.

The New Haven Block Sale will also be held Saturday. Traffic will be reduced to one-way on Midway and Layne streets, with traffic entering at Midway and exiting at Layne. Yard sale permits are not needed for residents to participate in the block sale.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

