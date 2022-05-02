Summer events begin

MASON — Rain might have dampened the outdoors on Saturday, but not those attending the inaugural “Mason Main Street.”

The first of its kind in the Town of Mason, food trucks, vendors, informational booths, and more lined Second Street, which was closed to traffic during the event.

Food was offered by different trucks and organizations, and varied from full baked steak meals and chicken and noodles, to pulled pork, ribs, brisket, and sides. Businesses offered special deals, as well as drawings for free prizes. Tristen Roach was the winner of a tackle box full of tackle, t-shirts, and jig heads, given by Cornerstone Barber Shop and Outfitters.

Music was featured at the event, and children enjoyed face painting by Kaylan Hunt, along with free junior firefighter helmets given out by the Mason Volunteer Fire Department. Parents were given fire safety information by the organization.

“Mason Main Street was a successful event despite the rain throughout the beginning of the event,” said Mason Mayor Kristopher Clark. “Our local businesses, food trucks, and vendors enjoyed a successful day, which allowed them all to benefit from each other.”

He continued, “This event signifies the start of the 2022 events that we have coming up throughout the summer and remainder of the year. There was a tremendous amount of energy and excitement at the event, and I am looking forward to future events, and having more people come and see all the wonderful things Mason has to offer.”

Next up for the town will be the start of the “Music in the Park” summer concert series. On May 21, Keith McGrath’s Big Gas Band will take the stage at 7 p.m. at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park on Front Street. Bands will follow every third Saturday of the month through September.

Among the other scheduled events are the Independence Day celebration, which will be held at the park on July 2, and will end with fireworks in conjunction with the Village of Pomeroy, Ohio. “Next Level” will be performing that evening prior to the fireworks show. The annual Harvest Festival will be held Oct. 8; Cars and Chili on Oct. 22; Halloween activities on Oct. 29; and the Christmas parade and Christmas in the Park on Dec. 3.

