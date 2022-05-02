National Day of Prayer set for Thursday

POINT PLEASANT — The annual National Day of Prayer is scheduled for Thursday, May 5.

The event will be held at the Mason County Courthouse in Point Pleasant at noon.

This year’s theme is “Exalt the Lord who has established us!” with the Bible verses Colossians 2:6,7 as inspiration.

The following is an itinerary for the event at the courthouse:

National Anthem performed by Generations Quartet. Pledge to the Flag will be led by attending children.

Brian Billings: Mayor of Point Pleasant since June 2009 to present day, will welcome people to the event. He is the current Mason County Chamber of Commerce Vice-President, a Homeless Shelter Advisory Committee Member, a Toys for Kids’ Member and also a lifetime member of the Mason County Fair. Billings and his wife Shirley are members of the Bellemeade United Methodist Church.

Then, the prayer representatives will speak and pray on specific topics and concerns as follows: Media, prayed for by Rev. Mark Mayes, pastor of Point of Faith Church in Point Pleasant.

Family, prayed for by Rev. Ted Nance, pastor of Pleasant View Church in Apple Grove.

Pro-Life, prayed for by Teshia Sines, youth girls leader at the Gospel Lighthouse Church, in Point Pleasant.

Government, prayed for by Aimee Duncan, member of Point of Faith Church.

Education, prayed for by Dr. Keith Burdette, pianist for Calvary United Methodist Church in Ripley.

Business, prayed for by Erik Allbright, attends Faith Gospel Church in Gallipolis Ferry.

Church, prayed for by Pastor Joe Nott, pastor of Jackson Avenue Baptist Church in Point Pleasant.

Military, prayed for by Keith DeWeese, member at Point of Faith Church.

The singing and closing will be performed by Generations Quartet.

The 2022 Rev. Paul Chapman Shepherd Recognition Award and Dwight and Erewanna Jeffrey Outreach Award will be announced at the event.

Information provided by Denise Bonecutter.