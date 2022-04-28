Local high schools ranked in WVa top 25

MASON COUNTY — Two Mason County High Schools are among the top 25 in the State of West Virginia, with one in the top 10, as ranked by U.S. News and World Report magazine.

Of the 110 ranked state high schools, the magazine named Wahama High School as seventh within West Virginia. In addition, Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School was ranked 24th. Rankings are based on college readiness, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rate.

With an overall score of 85.02 out of a possible 100, Wahama has a graduation rate of 94 percent. The advanced placement (AP) class participation rate was 39 percent, with 11 percent passing at least one AP exam.

Mathematics proficiency was listed as 32 percent; reading, 55 percent; and science 37 percent. This compares to the county proficiency rates of 23 percent in math; 47 percent in reading; and 26 percent in science.

The Wahama student-teacher ratio is 16:1, according to the magazine. A total of 4.5 percent of the enrollment was listed as minority, and gender distribution was listed as 51 percent male and 49 percent female.

Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School had an overall score of 65.25 out of a possible 100, and a graduation rate of 94 percent. The advanced placement class participation rate was 21 percent, with nine percent passing at least one AP exam.

Mathematics proficiency was listed as 21 percent; reading, 52 percent; and science, 30 percent. Again, these compare to countywide proficiency rates of math, 23 percent; reading, 47 percent; and science, 26 percent.

The Point Pleasant student-teacher ratio is 20:1, according to the magazine. A total of 4.5 percent of the enrollment was listed as minority students, and gender distribution was 51 percent male and 49 percent female.

Nationally, out of the 17,843 public high schools that were ranked, Wahama was 2,673, and Point Pleasant was 6,201.

The top 10 West Virginia schools included George Washington High School, first; Bridgeport High School, second; Morgantown High School, third; Hurricane High School, fourth; University High School, fifth; St. Albans High School, sixth; Wahama High School, seventh; Jefferson High School, eighth; Frankfort High School, ninth; and Cabell Midland High School, tenth.

U.S. News and World Report is well known for its rankings in colleges, grad schools, hospitals, mutual funds, and cars, among others. A complete listing of high school rankings can be found at www.usnews.com.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

