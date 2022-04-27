‘Art Night’ at New Haven Elementary

NEW HAVEN — The hallways of New Haven Elementary School were transformed into a gallery recently when students held a show at the school’s “Art Night.”

Over 400 students, parents, and community members attended the gala, which was hosted by the school Family Involvement Committee. Each student from pre-school through sixth grade had a project on display.

Mixed media art, sculptures, self-portraits, mobiles, directed drawings, and even works inspired by Vincent Van Gogh were hanging on walls, from the ceiling, and placed on tables. Families were invited to enjoy the evening with their children, and take family photos against the art-inspired backdrop wall.

Following the show, refreshments were served, and the children attending were able to make crafts. There were several choices offered, depending on grade levels, including masks, shaving cream paintings of Earth, Earth Day bowls, coffee filter flowers, and others.

Fifth grader Brantlee Grate was one of the students who made a mask, complete with sparkles and feathers.

“I went with my mom and dad,” he said. “I enjoyed the craft and walking around to see all the art.”

Brantlee’s mom, Amy, expressed her appreciation for the event and the important role that art plays in the school system.

“Art has the role in education of helping children become themselves instead of more like everyone else,” she said. “It teaches kids to experiment with materials, express themselves, and appreciate beauty. I really enjoyed art night at the school and so did the kids. I think we have a lot of talented kids at New Haven Elementary, and I think it was a success and everyone enjoyed themselves.”

A wall at New Haven Elementary School was decorated for family photos commemorating “Art Night” recently. Pictured is the James family, including from left, Michael, Caynaan, Mathias, and Kirsten. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/04/web1_art-night-1.jpg A wall at New Haven Elementary School was decorated for family photos commemorating “Art Night” recently. Pictured is the James family, including from left, Michael, Caynaan, Mathias, and Kirsten. Courtesy photo Art was featured on walls, tables, and even hanging from the ceiling when New Haven Elementary School held “Art Night” recently. Over 400 people attended the showing, refreshments, and crafts. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/04/web1_art-night-2.jpg Art was featured on walls, tables, and even hanging from the ceiling when New Haven Elementary School held “Art Night” recently. Over 400 people attended the showing, refreshments, and crafts. Courtesy photo New Haven Elementary School student Zandria Wood is pictured at the recent “Art Night” with her masterpiece. Every student, grades pre-school through sixth grade, had an art project on display. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/04/web1_art-night-3.jpg New Haven Elementary School student Zandria Wood is pictured at the recent “Art Night” with her masterpiece. Every student, grades pre-school through sixth grade, had an art project on display. Courtesy photo Students attending the New Haven Elementary School “Art Night” were able to choose from a variety of crafts following an art show recently. Pictured are children as they paint the Earth with colored shaving cream. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/04/web1_art-night-4.jpg Students attending the New Haven Elementary School “Art Night” were able to choose from a variety of crafts following an art show recently. Pictured are children as they paint the Earth with colored shaving cream. Courtesy photo

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

