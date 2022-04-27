2022 Passport Challenge: Photo Scavenger Hunt

RIO GRANDE — The Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s summer program will take place beginning May 2 through Aug. 5. This will be the seventh year of the bureau’s annual program, previously known as the Passport Challenge. For summer 2022, the bureau is hosting the Bob Evans Farm Photo Scavenger Hunt.

The goal is to locate the ten selected farm landmarks by exploring the Bob Evans Farm and snap a photo of each landmark. Participants can also visit the bureau office to receive a fun prize once they have found all ten landmarks. Anyone who completes the program will also be entered to win our grand prize which will be drawn after Aug. 5. The Photo Scavenger Hunt is perfect for families wanting to get out of the house to enjoy the outdoors or even aspiring photographers looking for a little practice.

This year’s grand prize is an iPad sponsored by Holzer Health System. Participants will also be entered to win a Gallipolis-opoly board game.

“Each year we work hard to create a fun interactive program that will highlight some of the interesting aspects of Gallia County. We wanted to focus specifically on Bob Evans Farm as it has such a rich history and is important to Gallia County tourism.”, said Kaitlynn Halley, Bureau Assistant Director.

Halley shared that the Photo Scavenger Hunt is free and open to all Gallia County residents and visitors. To participate, simply download the scavenger hunt at www.visigallia.com or stop by the bureau office.

For questions about the program contact the bureau at 1-800-765-6482 or [email protected]

Submitted by Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau.