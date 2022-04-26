Man dies in Mason house fire

MASON, W.Va. — A Mason man perished in a house fire early Tuesday morning, according to Mason Volunteer Fire Department Chief Howard Wood.

Wood said the call came in to the station at around 5:30 a.m. to the fire at 181 Dogwood Lane. Firefighters arrived to find the structure was fully engulfed in flames. The name of the victim was not being released as of Tuesday afternoon.

A neighbor reportedly attempted to pull the victim from the house, but was unable to do so, Wood stated. Firefighters were told there was also a female who lived at the residence, but they later found she was already in the hospital for a non-related cause.

Wood added the fire was extinguished within 30 to 45 minutes. There were two explosions during the blaze, which were believed to be oxygen tanks used by the victim. The chief said firefighters were somewhat hindered due to conditions inside the home and the amount of items it contained.

A representative from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office was on the scene and ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined. It remains under investigation, Wood said.

Also lost in the blaze were two dogs and a cat. On the scene with the Mason department were the New Haven and Community Volunteer Fire Department and the Pomeroy Fire Department.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

A Mason man lost his life Tuesday in an early morning fire on Dogwood Lane. The victim’s name has not been released. Pictured is the aftermath of the blaze. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/04/web1_mason-fire.jpg A Mason man lost his life Tuesday in an early morning fire on Dogwood Lane. The victim’s name has not been released. Pictured is the aftermath of the blaze. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

