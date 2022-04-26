‘Mason Main Street’ planned for Saturday

MASON — The Town of Mason will be hosting an inaugural Mason Main Street event along Second Street on Saturday. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Anderson to Center streets. It will feature food trucks, as well as individual vendors selling crafts, jewelry, sweets, and more. In addition, businesses in the area will be offering special sales.

Food trucks setting up will include Broken Bread Catering, Paul Henry’s Spices and Ribs, H.A. Cafe, and Picnic’s BBQ. Vendors are still being accepted by calling the town hall at 304-773-5200.

Traffic will be redirected during the event. Those traveling on Rt. 62 from New Haven to Mason will be diverted to Front Street. Those traveling from the Bridge of Honor toward New Haven will be redirected to Third Street.