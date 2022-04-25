New Haven Council approves pay increase

NEW HAVEN — Town of New Haven elected officials will receive a pay increase on July 1 when the new administration takes office, it was decided at the most recent council meeting.

Present were Mayor Phil Serevicz, Recorder Becky Benson, and council members Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., Steve Carpenter, and Roy Dale Grimm. Absent were Jessica Rickard and Colton McKinney.

The position of mayor will be increased to $225 per meeting, up from $200. The recorder, who was receiving $186.50 per meeting, will go to $212.50. Council members will get $100 per meeting attended, up from $75.

Also during the meeting, two people were hired as operators-in-training for the sewer department. Teresa Gibbs, a former office worker for the town, was hired at $14 per hour, while Joshua Carpenter was hired at $12 per hour. David Kitchen was hired as a police officer and was sworn in during the meeting.

Spring clean-up was set for May 12, with new rates. Small items will be between $5 and $10; furniture will be $15; and a truck load will cost $30.

In other action, the council:

Agreed to flush fire hydrants on April 30;

Set the block sale for May 7;

Approved a building permit for Matthew and Tatum Harris to erect a building;

Approved the laying of the levy;

Changed the due date on water bills to the 25th of each month;

Agreed to clean, paint, and get new bathroom doors at the community center at a cost of approximately $1,200;

Discussed the enforcement of the dog leash law;

Agreed to donate $100 to the Wahama High School Golf Tournament;

Approved sending letters to property owners who need to clean and mow their yards; and,

Discussed the opening of the municipal swimming pool on Memorial Day, as well as the Fourth of July parade.

