Seven vie for council seats

NEW HAVEN — Two write-in candidates will join the list seeking council positions in the upcoming New Haven municipal election.

Donald Riffle and Scott Fields have declared their intentions as write-ins, bringing the number of council candidates to a total of seven for the five seats. The deadline to file as a write-in candidate was April 19.

The election will be held June 7. Only one candidate each is seeking the positions of mayor and recorder. Incumbent Mayor Phil Serevicz is seeking reelection, as well as incumbent Recorder Rebecca Benson.

Vying for council seats and listed on the ballot will be incumbents Steve Carpenter and Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., along with Jennifer D. Russell, Bruce Adams, and Monica Mitchell. To vote for Riffle or Fields, voters will need to write their names onto the ballot. Any names written in without the formal declaration cannot be counted for a win.

Incumbent council members Roy Dale Grimm, Colton McKinney, and Jessica Rickard did not file to run again. David Hardwick filed as a council candidate, but earlier withdrew. His name will not appear on the ballot.

May 17 is the final day to register to vote in the New Haven election. Early voting will be held from May 25 through June 4.

Following the election, the canvass will begin June 13, with results declared at the end of the canvass. Results will be certified on June 15. The two-year term will begin July 1.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

