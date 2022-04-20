Bend Area egg hunts

Part of the fun of the Easter egg hunt is sitting down after to check out the spoils of the hunt. Pictured are three children looking to see if they were lucky winners.

Children celebrated Easter across the county Saturday with egg hunts in Point Pleasant, Mason, New Haven, and Letart, among others. Pictured are a group of children as they hunt for the colorful vessels that held candy, money, and prize tickets.

Easter egg hunts can be described as “organized chaos” once the official starting whistle blows. Pictured is a younger age division at a hunt on Saturday.

The Easter bunny made his appearance at several Easter egg hunts over the weekend. He is pictured here as a young egg hunter takes a break.