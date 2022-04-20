Remembering loved ones lost

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant city officials, Crow-Hussell Funeral Home staff, family members of those who have lost a loved one to COVID-19, and area residents gathered on Good Friday at Gunn Park to unveil a plaque to remember the 93 people from Mason County that we have lost to COVID-19 during the pandemic.

As previously reported by the Point Pleasant Register, Mayor Brian Billings said the plaque was purchased by Crow-Hussell Funeral Home to remember the Mason County citizens lost to COVID-19.

According to a press release from the city office, two benches were purchased by the city and placed on the eastern side of Gunn Park.

Speakers during the event were Billings, City Clerk Ambert Tatterson and Pastor Bobby Patterson of the First Church of God and co-owner of Crow-Hussell Funeral Home.

The City of Point Pleasant held a remembrance ceremony on April 15, 2021 — exactly one year before the latest remembrance ceremony.

The plaque reads “remembering our loved ones we lost to COVID-19.”

Information provided by the City of Point Pleasant.

Pictured by the plaque from left are Pastor Bobby Patterson, of the First Church of God and co-owner of Crow Hussell Funeral Home, City Clerk Amber Tatterson, Council Member Leigh Ann Shepard, Council Member Judy Holland, and Mayor Brian Billings. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/04/web1_point-ceremony.jpg Pictured by the plaque from left are Pastor Bobby Patterson, of the First Church of God and co-owner of Crow Hussell Funeral Home, City Clerk Amber Tatterson, Council Member Leigh Ann Shepard, Council Member Judy Holland, and Mayor Brian Billings. City of Point Pleasant | Courtesy