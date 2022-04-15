20 new COVID cases reported… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

Editor’s note: Due to recent changes in the frequency of data reported by the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Valley Publishing’s COVID Update will now only appear once a week, in Saturday editions.

OHIO VALLEY — Since the publication of last week’s update, there were 20 new COVID-19 cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday.

Statistics reported on Friday, April 15:

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported seven new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported seven new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported six new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 7,488 total cases (7 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, 404 hospitalizations (1 new) and 125 deaths. Of the 7,488 cases, 7,313 (7 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,497 cases (2 new), 13 hospitalizations (1 new)

20-29 —1,204 cases (2 new), 22 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

30-39 — 1,094 cases (1 new), 20 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 1,090 cases (1 fewer), 37 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

50-59 — 989 cases (1 new), 65 hospitalizations, 14 deaths

60-69 — 811 cases (3 new), 72 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

70-79 — 493 cases (1 fewer), 103 hospitalizations, 32 deaths

80-plus — 310 cases, 72 hospitalizations, 43 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 14,613 (48.88 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 13,475 (45.07 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 4,622 total cases (7 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, 235 hospitalizations (1 new) and 86 deaths. Of the 4,622 cases, 4,513 (10 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 901 cases (1 new), 11 hospitalizations

20-29 — 659 cases, 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 608 cases (2 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 675 cases (2 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 655 cases (1 new), 38 hospitalizations (1 new), 10 deaths

60-69 — 553 cases, 57 hospitalizations, 14 deaths

70-79 — 357 cases (1 new), 53 hospitalizations, 31 deaths

80-plus — 214 cases, 38 hospitalizations, 26 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,392 (49.72 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,465 (45.68 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 6,647 cases (6 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (6,165 confirmed cases, 482 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, and 92 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently six active cases and 6,547 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 146 cases

5-11 — 319 cases

12-15 — 334 cases (1 new)

16-20 — 471 cases (1 fewer)

21-25 — 540 cases

26-30 — 609 cases

31-40 — 1,106 cases (3 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 1,026 cases (1 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 859 cases (1 new), 12 deaths

61-70 — 649 cases (1 new), 16 deaths

71+ — 588 cases, 59 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 5,743 (6 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 4,813 (3 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 930 (3 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 74;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 7.

A total of 12,153 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 45.8 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 10,283 fully vaccinated or 38.8 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently green on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 34 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There are 15 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the update on Thursday from ODH, there have been 4,808 cases in the past seven days (21-day average of 3,913), 317 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 290), 29 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 20) and 100 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 158) with 38,266 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: ODH now updates COVID-19 data once per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,295,208 (62.41 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,763,815 (57.86 percent of the population).

As of April 14, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 23,397;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 1,248;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 65,972;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 4,477.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 498,890 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 117 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 84,076 “breakthrough” cases as of Friday with 822 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 6,794 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with three since the last update. There are 437 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 2.51 and a cumulative positivity rate of 8.15 percent.

Statewide, 1,123,880 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (62.7 percent of the population). A total of 54.2 percent of the population, 971,701 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham [email protected]

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

