MASON COUNTY — April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. This month and throughout the year, the Mason County Family Resource Network and Prevention Coalition, encourage all individuals and organizations to play a role in making Mason County a better place for children and families.

By ensuring that parents have the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to care for their children, we can help promote the social and emotional well-being of children and youth and prevent child maltreatment within families and communities.

This year three Pinwheels for Prevention Gardens have been “planted” in Mason County: one at Beale Elementary, one a Pleasant Valley Hospital, and one a New Haven Elementary.

Submitted by Bree Ramey.