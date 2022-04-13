Moose Lodge supports veterans memorial

POINT PLEASANT — On Monday night, Moose Lodge 731 along with the Mason VFW and the American Legion Posts from New Haven and Point Pleasant came together for the monthly charity bingo and raised $1,600 for the Mason County Veterans Memorial Park.

The evening started with the unveiling of a large image of the planned memorial to be located at the end of the The Bridge of Honor, commonly known as the Pomeroy-Mason Bridge. The project is expected to cost approximately $500,000 upon completion. It will be done in phases as money is raised to allow for its construction. All three posts have pledged to support the fundraising efforts for this project. Point Pleasant Post #23 will be in charge of monies collected.

A total of 15 games were played including prize games collected by the Mason VFW from Gino’s, Bob’s Market, Auto Options, Rio Bravo, New Haven Pharmacy and Quilt N’ Things II president Garnet Varian. The Legion of the Moose, Women of the Moose as well as lodge members and bingo players also donated to the cause.

Next month brings the annual Mason County Scholarship fundraiser for all three county high schools. Last year’s event raised $750 for each high school. As always, the charity bingo event will be held on the second Monday of the month, May 9, at 7 p.m.

Money raised at the bingo event will be sent to each high school to award to a senior.

The Moose Lodge also has applications available to all juniors in high school whose parents or grandparents are members of the lodge. Last year there were two students, Ally Barnett and Tori Sigman, who applied for West Virginia and Moose International and both received $1,000 scholarships. Forms are available at the lodge and online.

Information provided by Dave Morgan.

Picture from left are Bill Stewart, Ray Varian, Rick Wing, Ray Armentrout, Dave Sigman and Jerry Bain, members of the lodge or posts. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/04/web1_moose-bingo.jpg Picture from left are Bill Stewart, Ray Varian, Rick Wing, Ray Armentrout, Dave Sigman and Jerry Bain, members of the lodge or posts. Moose Loge #731 | Courtesy