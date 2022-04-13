Felman Production donates to Baby Pantry

POINT PLEASANT — A new mother’s room is being established at the Mason County Baby Pantry, and with a recent donation from Felman Production in New Haven, it is well on the way.

The Felman donation of $5,000 will be used for the new room, as well as other projects, according to Jassica Legg of the baby pantry. Making the donation from Felman were Plant Manager Vitaliy Anosov, Controller Diane Hill, Purchasing Agent Phyllis Flowers, and Administrative Assistant April Nazarewycz.

The pantry is located in Bellemead United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant, and assists expectant and new mothers in Mason County. The new mother’s room will allow expectant moms to “shop” for maternity clothes, newborn clothing to bring the baby home in, and kits such as diaper bags stocked with items, and bathtubs filled with everything needed to bathe the baby.

Since the room is the second one to be designated for the pantry by the church, it is completely empty. Legg said the donation will also purchase tables and shelving, as well as helping to restock regular pantry items.

Legg added the recent baby formula recall has hurt the pantry since a lot of the formula on hand there was among the recalled products. Even though it can be returned to the company, there is very little on grocery store shelves to replace it with, she said.

The pantry will soon be hosting the Spring Baby Shower and New Momma Party on April 23 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant. Pregnant women or new mothers with babies under a year old are invited to attend for food, gifts, and fun. To receive gifts, those attending must register by messaging Jassica MCBP Legg on Facebook, or texting her at 304-807-5557.

Felman is a West Virginia-based metallurgy manufacturing company led by Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber. In a joint statement, they said:

“Felman Production is a strong supporter of location organizations that make our community stronger. Giving back to the Mason County community and supporting our neighbors is in our DNA. We are proud to support the Mason County Baby Pantry, whose services make a tremendous impact on families each month. During a time of economic anxiety for so many West Virginians, we know the donation will go directly to West Virginia families who need it most.”

Since January, Felman has donated approximately $24,000 to Mason County entities, including the Bend Area Food Pantry, Mason Volunteer Fire Department, New Haven and Community Volunteer Fire Department, and most recently the baby pantry. In December 2021, the company supported two local charities providing food, clothing and other essential services to families in need at Christmastime.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

