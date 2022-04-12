Mason Co. egg hunts scheduled

MASON COUNTY — After being postponed this past weekend due to inclement weather, there will be a number of Easter events held throughout the county this Saturday.

The 2022 Mason County Easter Parade, depicting the life of Christ from birth to ascension, will be held on Main Street in Point Pleasant, beginning at 11 a.m.

Many local churches are uniting to make the parade possible, and a chronological assembly of floats will bring the Bible alive as they paint a picture of the life of Jesus Christ. Among the scenes will be the journey to Bethlehem and the Nativity, John baptizing Jesus, the Sermon on the Mount, Last Supper, Jesus carrying the cross, the Crucifixion, burial, and finally, the Resurrection, among others.

After the parade, at 1 p.m., an Easter Eggtravaganza egg hunt is planned at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. With five age divisions from 0-12 years, each egg hunting division will have a golden egg prize winner.

The Easter bunny will be available for visits before and after the hunt in the parking lot of the American Legion Post 23 in Point Pleasant, along with children’s games and treat bags. The event is sponsored by the Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church, Peoples Bank, American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion.

The egg hunt in New Haven will be held at the ballfields at noon. There will be three age groups, 0-4 years, 5-8 years, and 9-12 years, plus an area for children with special needs.

There will be golden eggs hidden with cash inside for each age division. Door prizes, including bicycles, scooters, Easter baskets, and more will also be given away. The Easter bunny will be on hand to pose for photos with the children.

In Mason, the egg hunt will be held at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park at noon. There will be a total of 4,000 eggs hidden across four age groups. They include 0-3 years, 4-6 years, 7 to 9 years, and 10-12 years.

Many of the eggs will include dollar bills. The Easter bunny will also be making an appearance at the hunt to pose for photos.

The Letart Community Center will be the location for the Letart egg hunt at 2 p.m. The community center committee will provide refreshments.

Activities will begin at the basketball court, and there will also be games and prizes. Volunteers can be at the center at 12:30 p.m. to hide eggs and help set up.

Organizers for all of the egg hunts encourage parents to have their children at each location at least 15 minutes prior to the starting time. Egg hunts will begin promptly and last only a few minutes.

Easter egg hunts are scheduled for this weekend throughout Mason County. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/04/web1_4.15-Mason-3.jpg Easter egg hunts are scheduled for this weekend throughout Mason County. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

