Senior food program available

MASON COUNTY — Qualifying senior citizens will have the opportunity to supplement their monthly groceries with a newly available program at the Mason County Libraries.

Library Director Pam Thompson said all three county libraries at Point Pleasant, Mason, and New Haven will be sites for the Community Supplemental Food Program’s Senior Boxes. The program is through the Department of Agriculture and is geared to improve the health of seniors age 60 and over by adding nutritious foods to their diets free of charge if they qualify.

According to Thompson, the boxes of food can be picked up at each library on the third Thursdays of the month from 2-4 p.m. Each box will include approximately 35 pounds of food including two boxes of cereal, two containers of juice, 24 ounces of meat or three 10-ounce cans, two cartons of shelf stable milk, one package of dry milk, a bag of beans, jar of peanut butter, eight cans of vegetables or six cans and one bag of instant potatoes, a bag of rice or two pounds of pasta, two cans of fruit, a 12-ounce block of cheese, and a nutritional education insert.

A kick-off to register for the program will be held April 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mason County Library in Point Pleasant. The first boxes will be available for pick-up on May 19 at the library location a person chooses on their application.

Guidelines for the program, based on a gross monthly income:

One-person household — $1,473;

Two people — $1,984;

Three people — $2,495;

Four people — $3,007;

Five people — $3,518;

Six people — $4,029;

Seven people — $4,541;

Eight people — $5,052; and,

Exceeding eight people, add $492 for each additional household member.

Thompson said a proxy may be designated by the senior if they desire another person to pick up their food. If a food box is missed for two months, the senior will be removed from the program list.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]