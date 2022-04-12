Farm training workshop offered at state farm

WEST COLUMBIA — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) is offering a free farm training workshop on May 6 at the Lakin State Farm.

Registration for the day-long event will be held from 8-9 a.m., with classes to follow. Tentatively scheduled to be held outdoors, the training is open to the agricultural and residential community.

Those attending are encouraged to spend the day until the training ends at 5 p.m. Individual classes can be attended as well, however. Lunch will be provided at the West Virginia State Farm Museum.

Times, classes, and course descriptions include:

9-10 a.m. — Hemp Growing, Business Plan to Products by John Moredock and Stoney Helmick, WVDA. The class is a guide through the processes of growing, harvesting, and extracting cannabinoids, as well as uses for industrial hemp fibers.

10-11 a.m. — Invasive Species and Control Methods by Ben Goff, WVU Extension. An overview of IPM approaches to weed control and a highlight of weed species that are problematic and/or have the potential to become invasive in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

11 a.m. to noon — Beekeeping 101/Pollinator Protection Plan (Pesticide Applicator Credits) by Shanda King and Jana Beth Raynes, WVDA. Introductory beekeeping with tips on getting started and maintaining a sustainable apiary. Also general pesticide safety training, and the responsibilities as an employer of pesticide workers and handlers.

Noon to 1 p.m. — Lunch provided at the West Virginia State Farm Museum, plus Mental Health for Farmers by Amie Minor and Millie Taylor, WVDA. Understanding the anxieties of a modern-day farmer, as well as coping mechanisms and resources.

1-2 p.m. — Biosecurity Practices Backyard Flocks, Avian Influenza by Jerry Ours and Roy McCallister, WVDA. The series of management steps taken to prevent the introduction of infectious agents into a herd or flock.

2-3 p.m. — Field and High Tunnel Irrigation Systems by Jeremy Grant, WVDA. The safety aspects of drip irrigation and the added benefits of being able to apply nutrients to crops during growing season.

3-4 p.m. — Safe Low Stress Livestock Handling by John Johnson, Patriot Gardens. Talks about cattle’s natural behavior and how low stress handling can be properly utilized on the farm.

4-5 p.m. — Wrap up.

To reserve a spot for the workshop, contact Jeremy Grant at [email protected] or phone 304-380-8823.

