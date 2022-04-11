Mason Council discusses water fees

MASON — A fee for water customers needing service turned on or off after hours and on holidays was established when members of the Mason Town Council held their most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Kristopher Clark, Recorder Mindy Kearns, and council members Sarah Stover, Jill Nelson, Steve Ohlinger, and Bob Reed. Absent was Barry Taylor.

It was noted that town workers are called out many times to turn water off and on for homeowners, even though they are required to have shut-off valves at their houses. In the past, residents were allowed one free shut-off every eight months, with a $35 fee for each additional time.

Under the new fee system, residents will receive one free shut-off every six months, and a $35 fee for each additional one if it is during regular business hours. If a worker is called after hours or on a holiday, the fee will be $50.

Also during the meeting, Mayor Clark said he, Supervisor Aaron Woolard, and Treasurer Darlene Roach met with representatives of Triad Engineering. The meeting was to discuss the proposed Clifton water upgrade project. It was agreed the firm will look into different funding options to proceed with the project.

In other action, the council:

Agreed to close town hall on May 24 to allow office workers to participate in a water utility training;

Voted to hire a company to sweep along Rt. 62 through town at a cost of $2,200;

Agreed to purchase a main server and two computers, and have Appalachian Software, Inc. install them at a total cost of $20,391.50;

Purchased six additional Christmas decorations for the poles through town at $261 each;

Approved budget revisions;

Approved Dodson Exterminators to treat the senior citizen center for termites;

Hired “Next Level” band to perform July 2 at the park for the Independence Day celebration;

Discussed holding July 2 events in the evening; and,

Heard a report from the mayor that the town website is now complete at townofmason.com.

The next meeting will be held April 19, 6:30 p.m., in order to lay the levy.