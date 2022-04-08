Jethro and Rosie Redfordare this week’s Shelter Pets of the Week, available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Adoption fees cover spay and neutering where applicable and a rabies vaccine. Some animals have also had their adoption fees sponsored. More details can be found under each pet’s photo. Call the shelter for more information.

Jethro is a two to three-year-old mixed breed, who weighs 73 pounds. He is a very sweet and friendly pup with a loving heart. Those interested in bringing Jethro home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/04/web1_100_0450.jpg Jethro is a two to three-year-old mixed breed, who weighs 73 pounds. He is a very sweet and friendly pup with a loving heart. Those interested in bringing Jethro home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Rosie Redford is a beautiful mix hound with an amazing personality. Rosie Redford is about one-year-old and gets along great with all of the dogs at the shelter. This sweet girl just loves to have fun. Those interested in bringing Rosie Redford home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.