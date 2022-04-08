BreakThru offers recovery options

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — BreakThru offers a variety of resources to assist those seeking recovery and in May will be hosting an inaugural Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Awareness Day event.

BreakThru, a nationwide program, has been with Pleasant Valley Hospital for about two and a half years, according to Angela Yates, Continuum of Care manager and Outreach Specialist.

“BreakThru is a medical withdrawal management service located within Pleasant Valley Hospital,” according to its website. “Using a multidisciplinary team approach, withdrawal symptoms and medical comorbidities are medically managed throughout the withdrawal period, ensuring safe and effective medical outcomes.”

Yates said the program offers a variety of options for clients.

“Not everything fits for everybody,” Yates said.

BreakThru works with the hospital and other community partners to help establish a personalized discharge plan that works for each patient.

The program offers medically managed withdrawal that is usually three to five days and helps establish the right plan of action for aftercare. BreakThru then follows up on each client at different intervals up to a year after discharge.

The uniqueness of BreakThru is the individual and discreet care offered.

“Because we are so discreet, you’re a regular patient in the hospital here,” said Lisa Wilburn, Continuum of Care manager. “So besides your nurses and your doctors, no one knows why you’re here.”

Wilburn is no stranger to overdoses. Her home area in Scioto County, Ohio, led the state in unintentional overdose deaths in the latest 2019 data.

Wilburn said it is also important to offer services to those in recovery, because no one never knows when another may be struggling.

Along with their daily work, BreakThru is working to add additional Alcohol and Narcotics Anonymous meetings in the area, as well as restarting the Loved Ones Group.

In an effort to “meet people where they’re at,” BreakThru is hosting a Substance Use Disorder Awareness Day on Saturday, May 7 from 1-4 p.m. at the Point Pleasant Riverfront Park.

The day will not only have special guests and speakers who will tell their stories involving SUD, but a number of area resources from Huntington, Ripley, Mason County, Gallia County, Ohio, Portsmouth, Ohio and more will be in attendance offering information on their programs.

Ashley Cossin will emcee the event with many local people sharing their stories, including some county representatives.

Area churches will be providing food for the event.

The band, Blue Moves with Levi Billiter and Eli Wilson will be playing during the day.

The Mason County Career Center design class will be designing shirts for the event with sponsors listed. Yates said some shirts will be given away and there will be some for sale.

BreakThru is asking those coming to table to bring items to donate to SquareOne and/or the Mason County Homeless Shelter. Though anyone is welcome to bring items to donate.

Items that can be used for SquareOne are full-size shampoo, condition and body washes, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, tampons/pads, hairbrush/combs, shaving cream, razors, new underwear and tissues.

Items that can be used for the homeless shelter are men’s underwear, women’s underwear, leave-in conditioners, rubbing alcohol, lotions, women’s bras, twin and full size blankets, twin and full size fitted sheets, twin and full-size flat sheets, lip balms, pop-top canned shelf stable foods, instant potatoes, pastas, pasta sauces — tomato, Alfredo — canned milks, powered eggs, flour, sugar and canned vegetables.

BreakThru does not require a referral, those interested in seeking assistance can call BreakThru at 304-857-3604; Lisa Wilbrun at 304-860-9290 or Angela Yates at 304-860-8110.

By Brittany Hively [email protected]

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

