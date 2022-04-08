WV State Farm Museum open for season

POINT PLEASANT — The West Virginia State Farm Museum kicked off the 2022 season on April 1 and now the museum is gearing up for the Spring Festival.

The festival, held May 7, will showcase the Gas and Steam Engine Show.

Tim Kidwell, executive director, said the show allows people to bring and showcase engines from their collection and have them in operation for others to view.

“Traditionally, they’re hit and miss engines, but they can be any kind of engine,” said Kidwell. “If somebody would have a steam engine that they wanted to bring in [they can], as long as it has a valid West Virginia inspection on it. We welcome them as well.”

A hit and miss engine is a “stationary or semi-stationary engine that processes feed, grind corn” and other things, Kidwell said.

Kidwell said engines do not have to be pre-registered, but upon arrival owners can stop in to meet the staff and get an information card for the engine.

This is the first “normal” Spring Festival since the beginning of COVID-19, Kidwell said.

Kidwell said he can remember years ago when the Spring Engine Show filled the center section and around the edges. He hopes to see that again.

“Ideally, it would be so that people could learn about them [engines],” Kidwell said. “Get interested in them [and] keep the preservation of the older equipment alive.”

Kidwell said many of these engines have been rebuilt or had work done to them and if one were to find an engine not needing work, it would be like “finding a gold mine.”

“Usually people visit with people, sometimes they’ll learn something new about their engine,” Kidwell said. “It’s just an opportunity to share experiences and histories from somebody that lived them”

The show lasts throughout the day and Kidwell said the grounds will be open, allowing visitors to explore the buildings, eat at the Country Kitchen and shop at the Country Store.

Kidwell said the Spring Festival has traditionally been a two-day event, but is only one day this year.

While the Spring Festival will only be one day, there will still be the old fashioned church service on May 8 with music and a speaker.

The grounds, including the Country Kitchen and the Country Store, will also be open on May 8 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Kidwell said last year the church service saw about 70-75 people in attendance.

The Farm Museum is now open, Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and on Sundays the grounds are open from 1-5 p.m.

Kidwell encourages everyone to come out when they can to explore the buildings, the history and shop at the store.

For more event information, check the West Virginia Farm Museum’s Facebook page.

Planning Spring Festival

By Brittany Hively [email protected]

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

