“Future of learning” events held in May

MASON COUNTY — In collaboration with the West Virginia Public Education, Remake Learning Days is making its way to Mason County with three community events.

“Remake Learning Days Across America is a celebration of innovative experiences and opportunities for youth to develop their sense of creativity, perseverance and curiosity,” according to their website. “Remake Learning Days is a festival of events hosted by a variety of organizations, such as schools, museums, libraries, after school organizations, early child care centers, universities, media centers, tech startups and more.

“These events are designed to be hands-on, relevant and engaging educational experiences for youth of all ages (pre-K through high school) and their families, caregivers and educators. The majority of events are free and open to kids of all ages,” according to the website.

The purpose of the program is to allow “all youth the opportunity to experience the future of learning.”

There will be three Remake Learning Days hosted across Mason County this year.

The first event is Explorations of all ages: Play with Clay on May 12 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Mason County Library.

The event is for preschool and kindergarten students.

“Families will experience the wonders of clay through a read-aloud of the book “Play with Clay” followed by time to explore, build and create using their own pieces of clay,” according to the news release.

The second event is Explorations for all ages: Ages Old Rock on May 19 from 4-5 p.m. at the Mason County Library.

The event is for grades preschool through grade five.

“Families will have the opportunity to learn what it is like to be a geologist and will explore the wonders of rocks with hands-on activities inspired by the book “Old Rock (is not boring)” by Deb Pilutti,” according to the news release.

The last event is Ashton Rocks and will be held on May 24 from 4:30-6 p.m. at Ashton Elementary School.

The event is for grades preschool through grade six.

“Participants will hear the story “Old Rock” and learn what it is like to be a geologist and explore rocks,” according to the news release.

The events are in collaboration with the June Harless Center at Marshall University.

More information can be found at remakelearningdays.org.

By Brittany Hively [email protected]

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

