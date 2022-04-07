COVID remembrance ceremony planned

POINT PLEASANT — The City of Point Pleasant will hold a remembrance ceremony, honoring the lives of Mason County lost to COVID-19, next week.

City officials said the event will be “remembering our loved ones we lost to COVID-19.” The event will take place at the eastern end of Gunn Park, facing the city building, on Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m.

One year ago from that day, the city had the first ceremony remembering Mason County citizens lost to COVID-19.

Mayor Brian Billings announced the ceremony will feature a plaque to be placed, along with a bench to “forever remember those taken by COVID.”

Billings said Pastor Bobby Patterson, of the First Church of God and co-owner of Crow Hussell Funeral Home, said the funeral home would purchase the plaque for the sight.

As of Tuesday, there had been 93 Mason County citizens who died from COVID-19.

On April 15, 2021, the city honored the 40 lives that had been lost to COVID-19 at the time.

Pictured from last year’s ceremony, standing on the edge of Gunn Park, the site of next week’s memorial for those lost to COVID-19, is a woman who lost her spouse to the virus. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/04/web1_IMG_4347.jpg Pictured from last year’s ceremony, standing on the edge of Gunn Park, the site of next week’s memorial for those lost to COVID-19, is a woman who lost her spouse to the virus. File photos Last year, American flags were placed in memory of loved ones who died from COVID-19 during a remembrance ceremony honoring victims of the virus held in Gunn Park this week. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/04/web1_IMG_4343.jpg Last year, American flags were placed in memory of loved ones who died from COVID-19 during a remembrance ceremony honoring victims of the virus held in Gunn Park this week. File photos