MCCC hosts community event

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Career Center (MCCC) is inviting the community to “escape” the daily grind and join the school for family night.

The school is hosting an escape room type of event, where groups will need to get into the office of a mad hacker who is ready to attack MCCC’s computer system, destroy grades and cause the students to fail. Once in the office, the group will hack into the mad hacker’s computer and stop his ill intentions.

Not only is MCCC hosting the fun, family event but they are giving the community the chance to get to know what the school has to offer with program tours that include activities and demonstrations.

There will also be free hot dogs, chips, cookies and drinks.

The school has been spreading awareness about Career Technical Education (CTE) throughout the year, inviting people to learn more about CTE and what it has to offer.

MCCC said it welcomes the entire community to come out and enjoy the event.

The event is set for Thursday, April 28 from 5-7 p.m.

Escape the daily hustle for an evening of fun