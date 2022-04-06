Commission approves annual budget

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commission has approved its budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

The budget, which goes into effect July 1, was discussed and approved at the March 24 regular commission meeting.

As previously reported by the Point Pleasant Register, County Administrator John Gerlach said the budget is smaller than the current budget, “Because we have such an influx of money in the current budget — COVID-related grants and so forth is still standing.“

“In accordance with WV Code 11-08-10, as amended, the commission proceeded to make an estimate of the amounts necessary to be raised by a levy of taxes for the current year, and doth determine and estimate the several amounts,” the budget reads.

The estimated general revenue funds that include various grants, taxes, fees and other items totals $9,836,616.

The Coal Severance Tax Fund that includes estimates from assigned fund balance and coal severance tax totals $40,000.

A list of estimated expenditures for general government, which include the commission, clerks, sheriff-treasurer, prosecuting attorney, assessor and assessor’s valuation fund, Statewide Computer Network, agriculture agent, elections, courts, buildings, data processing, airports and developments totals an estimated $4,124,516.

Public safety is an estimated $5,626,600 and has $40,000 from the Coal Severance Fund. This fund includes county law enforcement, emergency services and other county services.

Health and Sanitation, including the local health department and vital statistics, totals $18,500.

Culture and recreation, including parks and recreation, swimming pools, 4-H camp, visitor’s bureau and the library, total an estimated $52,000.

The social services budget, which includes public transit, totals $5,000.

As mentioned above, the total from the these estimated expenditures is $9,836,616.

The budget, unanimously approved by Commissioners Sam Nibert and Rick Handley, now goes to the West Virginia State Auditor for review and approval. Tracy Doolittle was absent during the meeting due to illness.

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

