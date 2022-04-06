New Haven Council discusses pool operations

NEW HAVEN — Though it is still nearly two months away, members of the New Haven Town Council began making plans for the municipal swimming pool opening at their most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Phil Serevicz, Recorder Becky Benson, and council members Roy Dale Grimm, Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., and Steve Carpenter. Absent were Colton McKinney and Jessica Rickard.

The pool will open Memorial Day weekend. Council has begun to accept applications for lifeguards, as well as two adult positions to operate the concession stand.

Cathy Zerkle, a pool committee member, attended to get a commitment from the council that admission will once again be free for everyone. She also asked if the town would cover expenses if money is late coming in. The committee members send letters requesting donations, but are late in sending them due to the sudden illness of one of the members.

The council agreed to free admission, as well as fronting operational funds, if necessary. Council members and pool committee members will meet one hour prior to the next meeting on April 18 to work out details.

In other action, the council:

Discussed new flooring for the community building;

Agreed to accept a claim from Tom Chapman, who had to purchase a new hot water tank due to a town problem with high water pressure;

Agreed to spend approximately $700 for new ‘stop’ and ‘no parking’ signs;

Approved approximately $300 for in-service training for Police Chief Dave Hardwick;

Voted to purchase a $499 tool box for one of the trucks;

Discussed making a donation toward the Independence Day fireworks, planned in Pomeroy, Ohio;

Discussed wheelchair access to town hall, the cleaning and repairing of community building restrooms, and residents parking on sidewalks when picking up children at the elementary school; and,

Gave approval for students in the Make It Shine program to plant bushes in the park.

