Bend Area Food Pantry receives donation

BEND AREA — The Bend Area Food Pantry received a financial boost recently, compliments of Felman Production in New Haven.

The plant donated $5,000 to the pantry, which serves families from Lakin to the Jackson County line.

In making the presentation, Felman Plant Manager Vitaliy Anasov said business is picking up at the plant, which employs 100 workers. He said they are happy to support the local community and share with organizations that need it.

Anasov was accompanied by Felman employees Diane Hill, controller; April Nazarewycz, administrative assistant; and Phyllis Flowers, purchasing agent. The donation follows two additional ones made in January to the Mason Volunteer Fire Department and the New Haven and Community Volunteer Fire Department that totaled over $14,000.

Food Pantry Director Vicky Nazarewycz said, in accepting the donation, that there are over 200 families registered at the pantry. She added that number is growing due to the rising cost of groceries.

Nazarewycz said the pantry serves approximately 50 families weekly when it receives food items from Walmart through Feeding America. She said Walmart usually donates fresh fruits and vegetables, along with meat and bread.

During the larger, monthly food distributions, the pantry serves 115-120 families, which is the equivalent of about 400 people, the director said. That food comes from the distribution center in Huntington and varies in what is received.

Vicky Nazarewycz said the donation money will go to buy fresh items like milk, eggs, and butter to be added to the food boxes. Along with the regular food distributions, she added the pantry also serves during emergencies, such as house fires or other immediate needs.

Felman Production in New Haven recently presented the Bend Area Food Pantry with a donation of $5,000. Pictured in front, from left, are Felman Plant Manager Vitaliy Anosov, Food Pantry Director Vicky Nazarewycz, Felman Controller Diane Hill, Felman Administrative Assistant April Nazarewycz, and Felman Purchasing Agent Phyllis Flowers. Also shown are several of the food pantry volunteers. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/04/web1_Felman-donation.jpg Felman Production in New Haven recently presented the Bend Area Food Pantry with a donation of $5,000. Pictured in front, from left, are Felman Plant Manager Vitaliy Anosov, Food Pantry Director Vicky Nazarewycz, Felman Controller Diane Hill, Felman Administrative Assistant April Nazarewycz, and Felman Purchasing Agent Phyllis Flowers. Also shown are several of the food pantry volunteers. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

