Election season calendar

POINT PLEASANT — As we head into the election season, there are a few key dates for voters to mark on their calendars.

Deadlines for the 2022 primary, according to Diana Cromley’s office, are as follows:

Absentee ballot applications are due by May 4.

The deadline to register to vote, change parties, name or address to vote in the primary is April 19.

Early voting begins in the clerk’s office at the Mason County Courthouse on April 27 and runs through May 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Note: The early voting dates were incorrect on the Tuesday, April 5 edition. Ohio Valley Publishing apologizes for this error.

© 2022, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Brittany Hively [email protected]

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.