Bend Area egg hunts scheduled

BEND AREA — Children in the Bend Area will have the opportunity to participate in one of three upcoming Easter egg hunts, including events in New Haven, Mason, and Letart.

Both the Mason and New Haven hunts will be held Saturday at noon, while the Letart event is set for April 16 at 2 p.m.

The hunt in New Haven will be held at the ballfields. There will be three age groups, 0-4 years, 5-8 years, and 9-12 years, plus an area for children with special needs.

There will be golden eggs hidden with cash inside for each age division. Door prizes, including bicycles, scooters, Easter baskets, and more will also be given away. The Easter bunny will be on hand to pose for photos with the children.

Anyone wanting to help stuff plastic eggs with candy, or assemble Easter baskets, can go to the community center on Thursday at 6 p.m. Community service hours will be given to high school students. City National Bank is helping to organize the event.

In Mason, the egg hunt will be held at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park. There will be a total of 4,000 eggs hidden across four age groups. They include 0-3 years, 4-6 years, 7 to 9 years, and 10-12 years.

Many of the eggs will include dollar bills. The Easter bunny will also be making an appearance at the hunt to pose for photos.

The Letart Community Center will be the location for the Letart egg hunt. The community center committee will provide refreshments.

Activities will begin at the basketball court, and there will also be games and prizes. Volunteers can be at the center at 12:30 p.m. to hide eggs and help set up.

Organizers for all three hunts encourage parents to have their children at each location at least 15 minutes prior to the starting time. Egg hunts will begin promptly and last only a few minutes.

Thousands of colorful plastic eggs are pictured and were waiting to be filled for the Bend Area Easter egg hunts in Mason and New Haven last year. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/04/web1_3.23-Egg-Hunt.jpg Thousands of colorful plastic eggs are pictured and were waiting to be filled for the Bend Area Easter egg hunts in Mason and New Haven last year. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Volunteers needed on Thursday

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

