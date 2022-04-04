Preparing for the primary

POINT PLEASANT — As the calendar moves closer to the May 10 Primary Election, county clerks and voters alike are preparing for the election day.

Deadlines for the 2022 primary, according to Cromley’s office, are as follows:

Absentee ballot applications are due by May 4.

The deadline to register to vote, change parties, name or address to vote in the primary is April 19.

Early voting begins in the clerk’s office at the Mason County Courthouse on May 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley said the current maps for the county and voting locations can be found on the county website — masoncountywv.gov.

Cromley also said the county is in need of poll workers, “mostly democrats but [we] will take republicans and independents for our sub list.”

If you would like to work the polls on election day contact Cromley’s office at 304-675-1997.

County races and information

Filing certificate of announcements for county offices, according to Cromley’s office are:

Commissioner — Sam Nibert (R); Marketta Crum (D);

Board of Education — Ashley Cossin (District 2); Jared Billings (District 4) and Brian Scott (District 4); Jason P. Simpkins (District 1); Dale Shobe (District 2); Bob Wing (District 1); Jason Giley (District 3);

County Clerk — Diana Cromley (D);

Circuit Clerk — Elizabeth Jones (R);

District Conservation Supervisor — Charles T. Lipscomb;

Democrat Executive Committee — Bonnie Fruth (Committee 5); Tom McNeely (Committee 6) and Floyd Sayre (Committee 4); Shirley Livingston (Committee 3) and Jerrie Howard (Committee 6); Michael Scott Brewer (Committee 2); Sarah Jeffers (Committee 4);

Republican Executive Committee: Sarah Stover (Committee 1); R. Michael Shaw Jr. (Committee 4); Ray Varian (Committee 1); Robin Jones (Committee 1) and Larry Jones (Committee 1); Jim Butler (Committee 7); Anna Butler (Committee 7); Rose Sayre (Committee 4); Johnnie Wamsley II (Committee 6); Candace Miller (Committee 3); Matthew Roush (Committee 2); Jacob G. Hill (Committee 5); Jessica D. Bryant (Committee 3); Amber Tatterson (Committee 6);

Republican Delegate District Committee — Jim Butler, Anna Maria Butler and Johnnie Wamsley II;

Republican First Congressional Executive Committee — Jim Butler, Anna Maria Butler and Johnnie Wamsley II.

By Brittany Hively [email protected]

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

