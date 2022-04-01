Gallipolis Railroad Freight Museum set to open

GALLIPOLIS — The time has come for the grand opening of the Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum.

After years of work, the museum is celebrating the opening with a day of activities for the community to join.

As previously reported by the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, the museum and volunteers have been working on a number of projects including laying over 4,000 star bricks — previously from the Hocking Valley Railroad — for flooring, preparing the track, adding insulation, new doors and windows and more.

The grand opening will have a number of things for those of all ages to enjoy.

Bossard Memorial Library is hosting free train crafts, story time, a giveaway for kids and bringing Thomas the Tank Engine for kids to meet and have their pictures taken.

Other activities include free miniature golf, a Model A car show, model train and memorabilia displays and more.

There will be a drawing for four sets of tickets to the Hocking Valley Railroad in Nelsonville.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to take tours of the train cars with additional opportunities for photos.

The Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum is located on 918 Third Avenue, Gallipolis and the grand opening will be on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Information from Bossard Memorial Library and Gallia County Chamber of Commerce.

The Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum is located at 918 Third Avenue, Gallipolis. The Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum will hold its grand opening on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum provides visitors the opportunity to tour train cars and learn the history of trains and the railroad in the Ohio Valley.