Program provides safe transportation

POINT PLEASANT — A local citizen is now able to return to work and daily activities after receiving a new car with the assistance of the Good News Mountaineer Garage.

The Good News Mountaineer Garage, based out of Charleston and Masontown, works to help find “a safe, reliable vehicle so they can make it to work and provide for their family,” according to the organization’s website.

The nonprofit’s website states, “Good News Mountaineer Garage is organized, and shall be operated exclusively for, the charitable and educational purposes of repairing and providing donated vehicles to persons moving from welfare to work, and other low-income persons needing transportation for employment, or to attain education goals.”

Roger Plants is one of the latest to benefit from the program.

“If you got a job, but you can’t get back and forth, they’ll help you get a car,” said Becky Plants, mother to Roger. “If you [have] a child and you don’t have a car, they’ll help you get one. It’s a really good thing.”

Becky Plants said her son, Roger, purchased a Pontiac Grand Am brand new 20 years ago. She said he drove it everyday for those 20 years and finally had to stop when the frame broke due to rust.

“I bought it brand new [previous car] and me and that car have been through a lot of adventures,” Roger Plants said.

Roger Plants’ cousin had informed him about the Good News Mountaineer Garage, something he had once used in a time of need.

The organization helps people working towards financial independence by, “accepting donated vehicles, making necessary repairs to those vehicles, and then providing them to qualified West Virginians to use as transportation to and from work or job training,” the website said.

The program helped Roger Plants find a car and obtain an affordable loan.

“It seems to be a real good program. They’re very helpful,” Roger Plants said.

Since the nonprofit launched in 1999, they have used the model of “accepting repairable donated vehicles, which are then distributed to families across the entire state of West Virginia in need of transportation to work or job training. Since its inception, Good News Mountaineer Garage has provided over 3,500 vehicles.”

“Not a lot of people know about the program,” said Senator Amy Grady. “I just want to be able to say, ‘hey, this is something that’s offered. This is something that can help.’”

Roger Plants said he is ready to get back to work and now he will be able to with a drive-able car.

For more information on the Good News Mountaineer Garage, visit their website at goodnewsmountaineergarage.org.

© 2022, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The Good News Mountaineer Garage assists West Virginians in need of a vehicle for work and/or school find a safe and reliable vehicle. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/03/web1_IMG_7074.jpg The Good News Mountaineer Garage assists West Virginians in need of a vehicle for work and/or school find a safe and reliable vehicle. Brittany Hively | OVP Deputy Director Ron Wiles Jr., Roger Plants and Senator Amy Grady after Plants received the new-to-him vehicle through the Good News Mountaineer Garage. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/03/web1_IMG_7078.jpg Deputy Director Ron Wiles Jr., Roger Plants and Senator Amy Grady after Plants received the new-to-him vehicle through the Good News Mountaineer Garage. Brittany Hively | OVP

By Brittany Hively [email protected]

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

