Trolling for trout

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Fishermen (and women) have been flocking to two lakes in Mason County following spring trout stockings.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) stocked Cornstalk Lake in Southside on March 17 and the lake at Krodel Park on March 23. The two local lakes were also stocked with trout in January.

In addition to that semi-annual stocking, Gov. Jim Justice recently announced the return of the West Virginia Gold Rush trout program which began stocking golden trout at designated locations across the state. Though Krodel and Cornstalk lakes are not included in this stocking event, from March 29 to April 9, the WVDNR will stock golden rainbow trout at 69 other lakes and streams around the state – an increase from the original 62 – including waters in or near 15 state parks and forests.

Week One

Anawalt Lake; Barboursville Lake; Bear Rocks Lake; Berwind Lake; Blackwater River; Boley Lake (Babcock State Park); Brandywine Lake; Buffalo Fork Lake; Burnsville Tailwaters; Cacapon Lake (Cacapon State Park); Cedar Creek Lake (Cedar Creek State Park); Cranberry River; Deegan Lake; Edward Run Pond; Elk River; Fort Ashby Reservoir; Greenbrier River (At Durbin); Hinkle Lake; Kimsey Run Lake; Longbranch Lake (Pipestem State Park); Mountwood’ North Bend Lake (Tailwaters) (North Bend State Park); North Fork of South Branch; North River; Opequon Creek; Pendleton Lake (Blackwater Falls State Park); Rockhouse Lake; Seneca Lake (Seneca State Forest); Shavers Fork (Lower); South Mill Creek Lake; Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters (Stonewall Jackson State Park); Summit Lake; Sutton Tailwaters; Thomas Park Lake; Tygart Tailwaters (Tygart Lake State Park); Warden Lake; Watoga Lake (Watoga State Park); Wheeling Creek; Williams River.

Week Two

Castlemans Run Lake; Chief Logan Pond (Chief Logan State Park); Coopers Rocks Lake (Coopers Rocks State Forest); Curtisville Lake; French Creek Pond; Greenbrier River (Cass State Park); Little Beaver Lake (Little Beaver State Park); Mason Lake; Middle Wheeling Creek Lake; Mill Creek Reservoir; New Creek Lake; Poorhouse Pond; R.D. Bailey Tailwaters; Rock Cliff Lake; Rollins Lake; Shavers Fork (Upper); South Branch (Franklin); South Branch (Smoke Hole); Spruce Knob Lake; Teter Creek Lake; Tomlinson Run Lake (Tomlinson Run State Park); Tuckahoe Lake; Wallback Lake.

Added to the stocking list after the initial Gold Rush schedule was announced were also:

Conaway Run Lake (Tyler County);

Dog Run Lake (Harrison County);

East Lynn Tailwaters (Wayne County);

Hurricane Reservoir (Kanawha County);

Larenim Park Lake (Mineral County);

Laurel Lake (Mingo County);

Ridenour Lake (Kanawha County).

To celebrate the return of Gold Rush, the WVDNR is also giving anglers a chance to win prizes.

All anglers who catch any of the 50,000 golden trout being stocked during the event can enter their information on the Gold Rush Giveaway website and will be sent a special coin celebrating the program’s 5th anniversary.

Additionally, out of the 50,000 golden rainbow trout that will be stocked during the event, 100 will receive a specially numbered tag. If an angler catches a trout with one of these tags, they can enter the tag number online for a chance to win a free WV lifetime fishing license, a one-night stay at a state park or forest cabin, a WV State Parks gift card, or exclusive Gold Rush merchandise.

To commemorate the Gold Rush’s fifth year, the WVDNR also is giving away free Gold Rush decals that can be requested online at wvdnr.gov/goldrush.

About fishing licenses:

All anglers 15 and older are required to have a WV fishing license with a current trout stamp and a valid form of identification while fishing during Gold Rush. Licenses and stamps can be purchased online at wvfish.com. Anglers must also follow WV’s fishing regulations. For more information about stockings and other fishing resources, visit wvdnr.gov.

