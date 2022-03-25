Area high schools receive NATA’s ‘Safe Sports School Award’

Hannan, Point Pleasant, and Wahama Jr/Sr. High Schools are all recipients of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA) Safe Sports School Award for all athletic programs those schools offer.

According to a news release, the award champions safety and recognizes secondary schools that have met the recommended standards to improve safety in sports. The award reinforces the importance of providing the best level of care, injury prevention, and treatment.

“Mason County Schools remains committed to keeping our student athletes safe during physical education classes, team practices, and games so they can accomplish their own goals of great competition, winning records, fair sportsmanship, and good health. Our goal is to lead our athletics program to the highest safety standards for our players. We greatly appreciate the partnership with Pleasant Valley Hospital and its athletic trainers which brings this distinction to our schools,” stated Dr. Keith Burdette, superintendent of Mason County Schools

Mason County Schools are partnered with Pleasant Valley Hospital to provide Athletic Training services for all student athletes at each of the county’s Jr/Sr High Schools.

According to the news release, “The PVH Athletic Trainers have worked diligently to help their respective school meet the criteria for the Safe Sport School Award. To apply, schools complete an in-depth questionnaire that assesses adherence to best practice standards and recommendations.”

“Our school is fortunate enough to have quality athletic trainers who assist our teams. Our goal is to provide a safe environment where athletes can grow in skill,” stated Tammy Burns, Hannan Jr/Sr High School principal.

To achieve Safe Sports School status, as all three Mason County Secondary Schools did, programs must do the following:

Create a positive athletic health care administrative system;

Provide or coordinate pre-participation physical examinations;

Promote safe and appropriate practice and competition facilities;

Plan for selection, fit function and proper maintenance of athletic equipment;

Provide a permanent, appropriately equipped area to evaluate and treat injured athletes;

Develop injury and illness prevention strategies, including protocols for environmental conditions;

Provide or facilitate injury intervention;

Create and rehearse a venue-specific Emergency Action Plan;

Provide or facilitate psychosocial consultation and nutritional counseling/education;

Be sure athletes and parents are educated about the potential benefits and risks in sports as well as their responsibilities.

“Our school will always be committed to making sure our athletic programs have the highest safety standards. We are thankful to have a trainer that can meet with our students during school, after school, and attend most athletic events. We will continue to monitor the safety of all athletes during team practices and games to ensure they are able to perform at their best,” stated Melissa VanMeter, Wahama Jr/Sr High School principal.

“Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High School is honored to receive the first team recognition from NATA. We are dedicated to keeping our student athletes safe during team practices and games so they can compete at their highest level and maintain optimal health. It’s our goal is to have the highest safety standards for our student athletes,” stated Kent Price, PPJ/SHS athletic director.

About NATA: National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA) – Health Care for Life & Sport

Athletic trainers are health care professionals who specialize in the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of injuries and sport-related illnesses. They prevent and treat chronic musculoskeletal injuries from sports, physical and occupational activity, and provide immediate care for acute injuries. Athletic trainers offer a continuum of care that is unparalleled in health care. The National Athletic Trainers’ Association represents and supports 45,000 members of the athletic training profession. For more information, visit www.nata.org. At Your Own Risk is NATA’s public awareness campaign designed to educate, provide resources and equip the public to act and advocate for safety in work, life, and sport. In an effort to provide comprehensive information, the association has launched a website that provides recommendations on keeping student athletes and communities active and employees safe on the job. Visit AtYourOwnRisk.org.

This piece submitted by Gabe Roush, LAT, ATC, PES, PVH Manager of Sports Medicine, Head Athletic Trainer Point Pleasant High School.

Athletic Trainer Megan Warne assists an athlete at Wahama Junior/Senior High School. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/03/web1_3.26-ATC.jpg Athletic Trainer Megan Warne assists an athlete at Wahama Junior/Senior High School. Courtesy