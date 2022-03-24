Wahama HOF Golf Scramble set

MASON — Plans are underway for the 12th annual Wahama Hall of Fame Golf Scramble, set for April 23 at the Riverside Golf Course in Mason.

The scramble is the main fundraiser for the Hall of Fame. Proceeds are used to fund scholarships awarded yearly to graduating senior athletes, as well as the Hall of Fame induction dinner, upkeep for the Hall of Fame wall in the Wahama gymnasium, and plaques for new inductees.

Entry fee for a team is $300, and checks should be made out to the Wahama Athletic Hall of Fame. Those entering a team can send the team members’ names, team captain name, and handicap to Riverside Golf Club, Attention: Bobby Greene, 1661 Adamsville Road, Mason, WV 25260. The shot gun start will be at 9 a.m.

Tee and green sponsor signs are also being offered at $100 each. All 36 green and tee signs are available for sponsorship signs. In addition, donations for door prizes and cash donations are welcome. Those wishing to sponsor a hole who are new sponsors will need to send a logo or information so a sign can be made. Those sponsoring in the past will already have a sign to post. Artwork or logo for the signs can be emailed to [email protected]

Those who would like to be a sponsor, or those wishing more information, can contact Bob Greene at Riverside Golf Club, or any Wahama Hall of Fame trustee. They include Ron Bradley, Brent Clark, Gordon Clark, Ed Coon, James Dudding, Gary Fields, Bob Greene, Kenny Greene, Steve Halstead, Tim Howard, Rick Kearns, Carl King, Jason King, Mark Mitchell, Robert Mossman, Bobby Reed, Ty Roush, Keith Sayre, Bruce Staats, Charles Yonker, Randy Pierce, and Bernita Allen.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

