NEW HAVEN — A positive inspection of the New Haven Wastewater Plant by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), was a topic of discussion when members of the town council met recently.

Present were Mayor Phil Serevicz, Recorder Becky Benson, and council members Roy Dale Grimm, Steve Carpenter, and Stephen Ohlinger, Jr. Absent were Colton McKinney and Jessica Rickard.

The mayor said the DEP inspectors found only one small violation, and reported they have never been to a plant with under two violations. According to New Haven Supervisor Buzzy Duncan, the plant is number one in the state for the least violations.

“They trust New Haven again,” said Serevicz.

Also during the meeting, several areas of recreation were discussed.

An Easter egg hunt will be held for children 12 years and under on April 9 at noon. The hunt will be held at the ballfields, and there will be a section designated for children with special needs.

Serevicz said the municipal swimming pool will be opening the end of May. The town is currently seeking lifeguards, as well as two adult pool managers. Applications are available at town hall.

A dance will be held Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. for children in grades first through sixth. The “Spring Fling” will be held at the community building with a $2 admission. Music will be provided by Deejay Kelsyn Spencer, and concessions will be sold.

Jenn Russell reported the final evening of roller skating at the community center will take place on April 1. The mayor said the “Guardians of the Children” motorcycle group will set up games and food in the park for children the second week of May.

In other action, the council:

Approved a building permit for Shalyn Greer for solar panels;

Approved the purchase of a windshield and four tires for a police cruiser, and two batteries and chargers for the handheld radios;

Heard that Patrolman Wayne Hall has tentatively received an extension until August to attend basic police academy;

Donated $100 for a sign at the Wahama Hall of Fame golf tournament;

Discussed the possibility of a new floor at the community building, with employee Teresa Gibbs reporting there have been 70 events there in the last 90 days;

Voted to give employees Dave Hardwick a $2,080 COVID-19 incentive for working through the pandemic, and Cory Riley and Buzzy Duncan a $1,040 incentive (Duncan declined the offer);

Agreed to increase the wage of office employee Teresa Gibbs by $1 per hour;

Voted to pay up to $1,200 for new gutters at town hall; and,

Reported the town had purchased a new garbage truck, and received $15,000 for it’s old one.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

