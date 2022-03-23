Mason Council discusses motorized vehicles

MASON — With Spring approaching, members of the Mason Town Council discussed motorized ATVs, 4-wheelers, side-by-sides, and bicycles at their most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Kristopher Clark, Recorder Mindy Kearns, and council members Sarah Stover, Stephen Ohlinger, Jill Nelson, Bob Reed, and Barry Taylor.

Police Chief Colton McKinney said all motorized vehicles in Mason must have a license. In addition, all drivers must be at least 16 years old and have a driver’s license.

The chief said he has discussed proper protocol regarding stopping underage drivers. He added he has already been to the house of one young teen who was acting out on a dirt bike. McKinney said the department will strictly enforce the town ordinances and state law.

Also during the meeting, the council approved a $587,100 town budget as presented by Treasurer Darlene Roach. It was noted there is little change in the revenue or expenditures, and the new budget will begin July 1.

In other action, the council:

Approved a trailer permit for Jolisha Ervin on Dogwood Lane;

Approved a building permit for Tara Shilt for a privacy fence on Fruth Lane;

Agreed to purchase gravel in the amount of $1,500 for alleys;

Set the next economic development meeting for March 31, 6:30 p.m., at Foglesong Funeral Home (meetings are held at various businesses);

Heard a report from Roach on permit work necessary prior to repairing a water leak in Clifton;

Approved the purchase of a concrete mixer up to $2,000, and a refurbished computer tower for the police department up to $600;

Heard a report from McKinney that courtesy property clean-up letters will no longer be sent to residents, but they will be served citations by officers; and,

Discussed street sweeping, clean-up days, and drainage at the ballpark.

