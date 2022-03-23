Board recognizes students for their work

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education recognized winners of the recent Young Writers Contest and Social Studies Fair.

Kenny Bond, curriculum director, spoke about each of the projects prior to reading the winning names to receive recognition from the board members.

“Young Writers is a statewide competition,” Bond said. “[It] runs in every county in the state by the Creative Writing office at Marshall University.”

Bond said each year the competition is held at the school level, where students write individual essays and each school chooses winners. The school-level winners then move to the county, where staff from the Central Office choose winners that then move onto the state level.

“That [state] competition is going on right now,” Bond said. “And it’s not like social studies, where everybody shows up and presents or anything like that.”

According to the Marshall University website, winners will be announced to the public on Young Writers Day, May 13 at the University of Charleston.

“First place county winners will receive commemorative certificates and participate in workshops with published authors/presenters on West Virginia Young Writers Day. State winners in each of the six contest categories will receive checks of $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place,” the website stated.

Young Writers winners include: Grades 1-2: Aleyah Baird, Beale Elementary — The Magic Gingerbread Man; Grades 3-4: Kaybrie Wray, Roosevelt Elementary — Christmas Magic; Grades 5-6: Madison Farley, Roosevelt Elementary — Born with a Curse; Grades 7-8: Madyson DeWitt, Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School — Ash and Decay; Grades 9-10: Anna Bella Mankin, Wahama Junior/Senior High School (WJ/SHS) — Pawns; Grades 11-12: Wesley Woolard, WJ/SHS — The Boy and The Sea.

Bond said the school, county and regional levels of the Social Studies Fair have been completed.

“We are recognizing first, second and third place winners on the county level and the first and second place and one third place winner on the regional level,” Bond said.

First place regional winners in each category will move onto the state competition, held April 29 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Social Studies Fair winners include:

County winners: Jolee Jordan, WJ/SHS — The History of Wahama Junior/Senior High School; Macie Patrick, Roosevelt Elementary — Mary Lou Retton; Ezekiel Martindale, Roosevelt Elementary — Shark Attacks of 1916; Maverick Painter, Tegan Scott and Caron Fowler, WJ/SHS — Cuban Missile Crisis; Isabella Russell and Krsylen Burris, WJ/SHS — Rosa Parks; Trace Tennant, New Haven Elementary — The History of the Cleveland Browns and Bailey VanMeter, WJ/SHS — Alexander Hamilton.

Regional winners: Alexis Lucas and Claire Thompson, Roosevelt Elementary — The History of Cheerleading and Weston Jones, WJ/SHS — Samari. Those participating in states include: Mattie Green and Maelin Smith, New Haven Elementary — The Evolution of Mickey Mouse; Kabella Ord, New Haven Elementary — History of Domesticated Animals; Kaycee Tennant and Fiona VanMatre, WJ/SHS — Steve Harvey and Savannah Decker and Mylie Young, WJ/SHS — Bubonic Plague.

© 2022, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Pictured with members of the Mason County Board of Education, Ashley Cossin, Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter, Rhonda Tennant and Dale Shobe, and Superintendent Keith Burdette are county and regional winners from the Social Studies Fair. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/03/web1_SocialStudiesFair.jpg Pictured with members of the Mason County Board of Education, Ashley Cossin, Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter, Rhonda Tennant and Dale Shobe, and Superintendent Keith Burdette are county and regional winners from the Social Studies Fair. Brittany Hively | OVP Pictured with members of the Mason County Board of Education, Ashley Cossin, Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter, Rhonda Tennant and Dale Shobe, and Superintendent Keith Burdette are winners from the Young Writers Contest. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/03/web1_YoungWriters.jpg Pictured with members of the Mason County Board of Education, Ashley Cossin, Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter, Rhonda Tennant and Dale Shobe, and Superintendent Keith Burdette are winners from the Young Writers Contest. Brittany Hively | OVP

By Brittany Hively [email protected]

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

