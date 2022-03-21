Arrest made in reported break-in

MASON — A Mason man was arrested Sunday following an alleged breaking and entering at Tudor’s Biscuit World on Second Street in Mason.

David L. Darst, Jr., 47, was charged with felony breaking and entering other than a dwelling, destruction of property, and grand larceny, according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney.

The chief said Mason Patrolman Clayton Gibbs and Mason County Sheriff’s Department Cpl. J. Lee responded to a call at Tudor’s at 4:20 a.m. Sunday, when an employee reported to work and allegedly found the restaurant had been broken into. McKinney said there was approximately $4,000 in damages done to the establishment. Additionally, $2,500 and a safe were reportedly missing.

After investigation, McKinney, Mason Sgt. Tyler Doss, Mason Patrolmen Clayton Gibbs and Calyon Turner, along with Cpl. Lee, executed a search warrant on a First Street residence, where several stolen items were reportedly found. Darst was arrested less than 12 hours following the alleged break-in.

Darst remained in the Western Regional Jail as of noon on Monday.

Western Regiona Jail | Courtesy